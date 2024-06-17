Cédric Bakambu on his long-term injury: “I’m going to come back stronger than before”

Cédric Bakambu has had a nightmare start to his career in the green and white of Real Betis. Due to his ongoing battles with injury he has only made five appearances for the club since joining in February.

Despite the setbacks, the Congolese striker still maintains a positive outlook. As per Diario AS, the 33-year-old said: “I’m fine, I’m feeling better than I thought I would. I’m working alone here at the Ciudad Deportiva and the most important thing is to come back strong.”

He then continued: “It’s not easy but I have to do it. I want to play well for this club. The bad luck is that I’ve had this injury. Two injuries in six months is the first time in my career. I’m going to work hard here and I’m going to come back stronger than before.”

Bakambu is best renowned in Spanish football for his time at Villarreal between 2015 and 2018, when he scored 48 goals across 83 games for The Yellow Submarine.

He also touched upon the strange feeling of working at the training ground while the rest of his teammates are on holiday: “It’s the first time I’ve been here alone with the physios, but that’s life.”

Bakambu will be hoping that his luck will now begin to turn and that he can begin to replicate that prolific first stint he spent in La Liga six years ago.

💪 Bakambu quiere liderar en esta temporadahttps://t.co/5AOj5W10fE — Diario AS (@diarioas) June 17, 2024

GSFN | Ciaran Currie