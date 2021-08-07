S.C. DHEC, state Department of Education recommend back-to-school vaccinations

Shakailah Heard, Aiken Standard, S.C.
·2 min read

Aug. 6—As COVID-19 numbers begin to resurge, the South Carolina Department of Education and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control are encouraging back-to-school vaccinations.

"South Carolina's students and educators deserve to teach and learn in a safe environment," State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said in a news release Friday. "Getting vaccinated, wearing a face mask, and following the proper mitigation strategies will allow us to have the most uninterrupted, normal school year possible."

The state's top health agency is also on board with vaccinations for eligible children aged 12 and older. Vaccinations are being given in clinics around Aiken County.

"Getting eligible children vaccinated is a top public health priority as we start a new school year," said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC director, in the release. "The COVID delta variant we're tracking now is highly contagious, and the best way to prevent your child or a loved one from getting sick or requiring hospitalization is by being fully vaccinated and wearing a mask indoors when at school."

Starting Aug. 10, DHEC will resume updating the Staff and Student Cases page on their website to keep up with COVID-19 cases in the schools. According to the release from DHEC, masks are also safe and "do not interfere with learning and have provided no barrier to socialization."

Throughout Aiken County, there have been a total of 143 student quarantines starting from mid-July, according to the district. Aiken County Public School District Superintendent King Laurence has encouraged students on multiple occasions to get the vaccine before classes start.

"I strongly encourage all adults and all students who are 12 years old or older to get vaccinated against COVID-19," Laurence said. "Based on what we have seen in the past few months, that one action could do more to slow the spread of the virus than anything else."

