C-10 shares safety concerns with NRC

Aug. 9—SEABROOK — Members of Amesbury-based nuclear safety group C-10 Research and Education Foundation shared some of their safety concerns regarding concrete aging at Seabrook Station with one of the three commissioners of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Jeff Baran, during a video meeting last week.

The meeting came ahead of Baran's first visit to Seabrook Station, which is Tuesday.

The video meeting Aug. 3 between the commissioner and C-10 came about after New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster, who sits on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, quizzed Baran about the agency's handling of Seabrook's degrading concrete during a congressional oversight hearing July 14.

Kuster referenced the recommendations of C-10's concrete expert, Victor Saouma, to impose additional safety conditions on the plant's operating license to ensure that alkali-silica reaction is properly monitored.

She asked the commissioner, "What steps can be taken by the NRC to improve ASR cracking monitoring at Seabrook Station, here in New Hampshire?"

Baran replied that he would soon be visiting Seabrook Station, saying, "We're going to be looking around and asking those kinds of tough questions."

The commissioner added that he would first seek input from groups in the area to see what concerns and questions they have. Baran will be joined by representatives from Kuster's office, as well as Congressman Chris Pappas, whose district includes Seabrook.

The day after that meeting, Baran's chief of staff, Amy Powell, called C-10 to arrange a video meeting for the group to share questions for the commissioner to ask of the plant's owner, NextEra Energy, as well as the NRC's resident inspectors.

Joining Baran and two of his staff members for the meeting were C-10 Executive Director Natalie Hildt Treat; C-10 board members Debbie Grinnell, Sarah Doenmez and Diane Teed; and Saouma, a civil engineering professor at the University of Colorado at Boulder.

Saoumo voiced concerns about what he called the deficiencies in NextEra's concrete aging management protocols as signed off on by the NRC.

"It is absolutely essential that the NRC determines the margin of errors in the curve that quantifies expansion," Saouma told Baran. "I also recommend that a program be put in place to test representative concrete cores from all nuclear reactor sites for alkali-aggregate reaction."

After the meeting, Treat said Baran encouraged C-10 to write a formal letter to NRC commissioners, asking for written answers to its questions.

"We are sending that letter to the commissioner and copying members of Congress representing New Hampshire and Massachusetts who have a vested interest in the plant's safety," she said.

In the letter, which was sent Aug. 2, C-10 wrote, "We are not attempting to re-litigate the case heard under NRC Docket 50-443-LA-2, relative to Seabrook Station's license amendment request due to degraded concrete. We urge you to continue giving serious thought to this case, and to consider how you can implement the lessons learned."

Some of the questions C-10 has for the commissioners include, "Because so much is unknown about the rate of ASR expansion, why doesn't NRC require the use of error bars in modeling its progression?"; "How can the NRC increase transparency about what inspectors see at the plant, in particular, with regard to ASR?"; and "After what you've learned in the Seabrook case, would you support the development of NRC regulations governing concrete testing, and more scrutiny of other material-aging issues?"

In a statement, Treat said C-10 members hope "that our meeting and the opportunity to see Seabrook's degrading concrete firsthand will motivate (Baran) to keep working for stronger oversight of concrete aging problems at Seabrook and across the nation's nuclear fleet."