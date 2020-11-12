BYU's Zach Wilson talks potentially joining Patriots, Tom Brady's greatness

Top QB prospect talks potentially joining Pats, Brady's greatness originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' quarterback job might be up for grabs next season.

Current starter Cam Newton is on a one-year contract, while backup Jarrett Stidham has fallen out of favor. That means the Patriots' next starting QB could be in the 2021 NFL Draft, where several quality signal-callers are expected to go in the first round.

BYU's Zach Wilson is among those top QB prospects and could be on the board for New England if it has a top-15 pick next spring. So, how would Wilson feel about following in the footsteps of Tom Brady and Cam Newton?

"That's cool. If that's the team that wants me, shoot, I’ll give it everything I have,” Wilson told CBS Sports Radio's Zach Gelb Show on Wednesday. "And even if Cam was still there when I went into that situation, what a great quarterback to learn from. What a great guy to sit behind and experience the way he’s experienced the game and learn from all his mistakes and the things he’s had success with as well.

"And [Bill] Belichick is a great coach and they're going to be on top again one day."

The 21-year-old also said all the right things about former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, whose massive shoes he'd be trying to fill on a New England team that's floundered in his absence.

"I think Brady’s phenomenal. I think you have to give him so much credit for his career. So many people talk about Belichick and the things that he’s done, and I think it’s there. But I think the competitive spirit is what makes Tom Brady special.

" ... I feel like he just wants to be the best so bad. And really there’s nothing special about him physically, right? So I mean, that’s why he’s not my favorite to watch because there’s really nothing special. But he always gets the job done."

Wilson wasn't viewed as a potential first-round pick prior to his stellar 2020 campaign, in which he's thrown for 2,512 yards and 22 touchdowns with just two interceptions for the 8-0 Cougars.

Now, the Utah native is going as high as No. 5 in NFL Mock Drafts and almost certainly will be on the Patriots' radar if they look to take a QB in the 2021 draft.