BYU will wear this uniform combo in its first game as a Big 12 member

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (27) makes a touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone ahead of Baylor Bears cornerback Lorando Johnson (11) as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU has unveiled what its uniform combo will be for the Cougars’ first game as a Big 12 member.

The football program’s social team shared the look on Monday afternoon, ahead of the Cougars’ season opener against Sam Houston.

BYU will go with a royal blue helmet with a white face mask, a royal jersey and white pants.

It’s a similar look to what the Cougars wore in their 2022 home opener against Baylor, though BYU is swapping in a white face mask (from a gray face mask) and white pants — last year, the Cougars wore royal pants in the home opener.

It’s the first time BYU has worn a white face mask with this uniform combo, according to social media user BYU Uniform Tracker.

The Cougars host Sam Houston at 8:15 p.m. MDT on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1.