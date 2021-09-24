BYU vs USF prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

BYU vs USF How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 10:15 ET

Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, UT

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: BYU (3-0), USF (1-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

BYU vs USF Game Preview

Why USF Will Win

Beating Florida A&M doesn’t mean everything is okay, now, but at least the offense started working a little bit.

USF might be a whole lot stronger than it seems – playing NC State and Florida is hardly a great indicator.

The Bulls have some decent playmakers, the offensive line has been okay in pass protection, and there haven’t been a whole lot of mistakes and turnovers.

As good as BYU has been in the 3-0 start, there hasn’t been a ton happening on the ground and there’s little to no downfield passing game. However …

– Week 4 College Football Expert Picks

Why BYU Will Win

The Cougar defense has been terrific.

The leader in the Pac-12 South race – of course it’s not in the Pac-12, but it beat Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah – is living off of takeaways with seven so far, the offensive line has been excellent, and the team isn’t buckling when there are momentum shifts.

It faced the power of Utah and came through fine, and it dealt with the talent on an ASU team that really is good enough to actually win the Pac-12 South.

In this, grind and keep grinding. The USF defense was hit hard by Florida and NC State for over 650 yards in the first two games, and BYU’s line should take over.

– Week 4 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Don’t be shocked if all of a sudden USF starts to look a whole lot better.

It didn’t destroy Florida A&M, but the two other games might not be a proper indicator of where the program is at in Year Two under Jeff Scott.

Story continues

BYU won’t get crazy here. It’ll run, take the safe and easy throws that are there, and it won’t force anything that’s not there.

The conservative gameplan will work.

– Week 3 NFL Expert Picks

BYU vs USF Prediction, Line

BYU 34, USC 13

Line: BYU -23.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: Muhammad Ali film by Ken Burns

1: Dear Evan Hansen

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings