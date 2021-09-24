BYU vs USF Prediction, Game Preview
BYU vs USF prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25
BYU vs USF How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 25
Game Time: 10:15 ET
Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, UT
How To Watch: ESPN2
Record: BYU (3-0), USF (1-2)
BYU vs USF Game Preview
Why USF Will Win
Beating Florida A&M doesn’t mean everything is okay, now, but at least the offense started working a little bit.
USF might be a whole lot stronger than it seems – playing NC State and Florida is hardly a great indicator.
The Bulls have some decent playmakers, the offensive line has been okay in pass protection, and there haven’t been a whole lot of mistakes and turnovers.
As good as BYU has been in the 3-0 start, there hasn’t been a ton happening on the ground and there’s little to no downfield passing game. However …
Why BYU Will Win
The Cougar defense has been terrific.
The leader in the Pac-12 South race – of course it’s not in the Pac-12, but it beat Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah – is living off of takeaways with seven so far, the offensive line has been excellent, and the team isn’t buckling when there are momentum shifts.
It faced the power of Utah and came through fine, and it dealt with the talent on an ASU team that really is good enough to actually win the Pac-12 South.
In this, grind and keep grinding. The USF defense was hit hard by Florida and NC State for over 650 yards in the first two games, and BYU’s line should take over.
What’s Going To Happen
Don’t be shocked if all of a sudden USF starts to look a whole lot better.
It didn’t destroy Florida A&M, but the two other games might not be a proper indicator of where the program is at in Year Two under Jeff Scott.
BYU won’t get crazy here. It’ll run, take the safe and easy throws that are there, and it won’t force anything that’s not there.
The conservative gameplan will work.
BYU vs USF Prediction, Line
BYU 34, USC 13
Line: BYU -23.5, o/u: 53.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5
Must See Rating: 2
