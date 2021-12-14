BYU vs UAB: Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines, Saturday, December 18

Date: Saturday, December 18

Game Time: 3:30 pm ET

Venue: Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

How To Watch: ABC, Live stream on ESPN+

Records: BYU (10-2), UAB (8-4))

BYU vs UAB Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Preview

– Can BYU close strong with yet another impressive bowl win? Last season the Cougars ripped apart UCF 49-23 in the Boca Raton Bowl, and instead of needing to rebuild without quarterback Zach Wilson at quarterback and other lost parts, they were even better.

– The 2021 Cougars went 5-0 against the Pac-12 – including a win over Pac-12 champion Utah – throttled Virginia, and took down eventual Mountain West champion Utah State.

– The offense was efficient, the team dominated the turnover battle, and other than a two-game midseason stretch with losses to Boise State and to Big 12 champion Baylor – no shame there – the wins kept on piling up.

– UAB came into the season loaded with experience and talent, and it showed with the best defense in Conference USA, mostly dominating against the run.

– The Blazer offense was a bit inconsistent. There’s a good downfield passing attack, and the ground game was good against the mediocre teams, but overall there were too many key mistakes, lots of penalties, and it was a solid year even though the expectations were for a Conference USA championship.

Why BYU, UAB Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Top Players To Know

Why UAB Will Win The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

The UAB rushing game has to get going right away.

The Blazers have a strong all-around team with a terrific defense that’s the best in Conference USA, but it’s the ground attack that sets the tempo for everything else. It got better as the year went on, running for 220 yards or more four of the last six games.

It’s possible to run on BYU. USC didn’t exactly have Marcus Allen in the backfield, and it rumbled for over 200 yards. Baylor ran for over 300, Virginia ran for over 200, and for the most part, the teams that tried to run were able to do it.

On the other side, UAB is a rock against the run. Liberty was able to push for over 200 yards and Georgia ran for 163. No one else got past 150.

Why BYU Will Win The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

BYU’s offense is balanced and steady.

It’ll try running right away on the great UAB defensive front, but it’s going to mix up the attack with an efficient passing game that was adaptable throughout the season.

The Cougars dealt with a whole slew of different Pac-12 teams with vastly different styles, and they were able to win all five games by controlling the games up front. Moving the chains shouldn’t be too much of a program as the game goes on – the BYU offensive line should win its battle.

To win this, UAB might have to be perfect. There should be just enough flags – no one has been hit with more penalty yards than the Blazers – to be a big issue. Expect UAB to be penalized around ten times.

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

BYU vs UAB: Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, What’s Going To Happen

Can BYU play like it did all year against the Power Five teams?

There’s a big, big, big difference in resumés. BYU beat five Pac-12 teams and Virginia – and lost to Baylor – and UAB played Georgia. That doesn’t mean UAB can’t and won’t rise up and play well in this, but it’s a huge step up in competition.

BYU has won three of its last four bowl games, UAB is 1-3 all-time in bowls – 1-2 under Bill Clark. BYU’s lines will take control in a good defensive battle before pulling away in the fourth.

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: BYU vs UAB Prediction, Lines

BYU 34, UAB 20

Line: BYU -7, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 3

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl History

2020 Canceled

Dec. 26, 2019 Louisiana Tech 14, Miami 0

Dec. 27, 2018 Duke 56, Temple 27

Dec. 27, 2017 Florida Sate 42, Southern Miss 13

Dec. 26, 2016 NC State 41, Vanderbilt 17

Dec. 26, 2015 Virginia Tech 55 Tulsa 52

Dec. 27, 2014 South Carolina 24 Miami 21

Dec. 31, 2013 Arizona 42 Boston College 19

Dec. 28, 2012 Ohio 45 ULM 14

Dec. 26, 2011 Missouri 41 North Carolina 24

Dec. 27, 2010 Air Force 14 Georgia Tech 7

Dec. 28, 2009 Georgia 44 Texas A&M 20

Dec. 28, 2008 Louisiana Tech 17 Northern Illinois 10

Dec. 30, 2007 Alabama 30 Colorado 24

Dec. 28, 2006 Oklahoma State 34 Alabama 31

Dec. 30, 2005 Missouri 38 South Carolina 31

Dec. 28, 2004 Iowa State 17 Miami Univ. 13

Dec. 31, 2003 Arkansas 27 Missouri 14

Dec. 27, 2002 Mississippi 27 Nebraska 23

Dec. 27, 2001 Alabama 14 Iowa State 13

Dec. 31, 2000 Mississippi State 43 Texas A&M 41 (OT)

Dec. 31, 1999 Mississippi 27 Oklahoma 25

Dec. 31, 1998 Mississippi 35 Texas Tech 18

Dec. 28, 1997 LSU 27 Notre Dame 9

Dec. 31, 1996 Auburn 32 Army 29

Dec. 29, 1995 LSU 45 Michigan State 26

Dec. 28, 1994 Virginia 20 TCU 10

Dec. 31, 1993 Virginia Tech 45 Indiana 20

Dec. 31, 1992 Wake Forest 39 Oregon 35

Dec. 29, 1991 Georgia 24 Arkansas 15

Dec. 15, 1990 Louisiana Tech 34 Maryland 34

Dec. 16, 1989 Oregon 27 Tulsa 24

Dec. 23, 1988 Southern Miss 38 UTEP 18

Dec. 19, 1987 Washington 24 Tulane 12

Dec. 20, 1986 Mississippi 20 Texas Tech 17

Dec. 21, 1985 Minnesota 20 Clemson 13

Dec. 15, 1984 Air Force 23 Virginia Tech 7

Dec. 10, 1983 Air Force 9 Mississippi 3

Dec. 11, 1982 Wisconsin 14 Kansas State 3

Dec. 12, 1981 Texas A&M 33 Oklahoma State 16

Dec. 13, 1980 Southern Miss 16 McNeese State 14

Dec. 15, 1979 Syracuse 31 McNeese State 7

Dec. 16, 1978 East Carolina 35 Louisiana Tech 13

Dec. 17, 1977 Louisiana Tech 24 Louisville 14

Dec. 13, 1976 McNeese State 20 Tulsa 16



