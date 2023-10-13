BYU vs. TCU: How to watch, listen to, or stream the game

BYU tight end Isaac Rex (83) and long snapper Dalton Riggs (47) celebrate win over Arkansas at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Next up for the Cougars is TCU on Saturday afternoon. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU (1-1, 4-1) at TCU (1-2, 3-3)

Kickoff: Saturday, 1:30 p.m. MDT.

Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium (Capacity: 46,000).

TV: ESPN.

Livestream: ESPN.com/watch.

Radio: KSL 1160 AM/102.7 FM/BYU Radio Sirius XM 143.

Series: TCU leads, 6-5.

Weather: A perfect afternoon for football is expected deep in the heart of Texas, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-70s. It could get breezy, with wind gusts expected between 10-20 mph.

The trends

For BYU: The Cougars haven’t played since a 35-27 win over Cincinnati on Sept. 29, their first Big 12 victory after a forgettable performance on Sept. 23 in a 38-27 loss at Kansas.

BYU has lost four straight games to TCU, but hasn’t seen the Frogs since 2011, a 38-28 nonconference loss at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Cougars have gone 1-4 in their last five day games (played before 5 p.m.) against Power Five opponents, with a victory at Washington State the only breakthrough.

For TCU: The 2023 season hasn’t gone as well as expected for the Frogs, who played in the College Football Playoff national championship game last January, a 65-7 loss to Georgia. TCU has lost two straight, falling 24-21 at home to West Virginia and 27-14 to Iowa State last week in Ames.

Related

Something close to a sellout crowd is expected, as TCU ranks second nationally among Power Five programs in terms of attendance at capacity, averaging 105.1% of capacity. Coach Sonny Dykes is 10-2 in Big 12 regular-season games since taking over before the 2022 season, replacing Gary Patterson.

What to watch for

The Cougars worked extensively during their bye week and in practices this week to revive their ailing rushing attack. They rank 129th in the country in rushing yards per game, getting just 62 yards per outing on the ground.

Quarterback Kedon Slovis has played reasonably well given the lack of a rushing attack. He’s completed 59.4% of his passes for 1,240 yards and 10 touchdowns, with just three interceptions. Slovis has also shown some running ability, with three touchdowns on the ground.

The Cougars used the bye week to get several offensive players healthy, including WRs Parker Kingston and Kody Epps and offensive lineman Weylin Lapuaho. However, running back Aidan Robbins (ribs) is questionable and hasn’t played since the second game of the season.

For TCU, the player to watch is superb running back Emani Bailey, a transfer from Louisiana who is second in the Big 12 and fourth nationally in rushing yards with 690. Bailey has rushed for 100 yards or more in four games this season. Defensively, the Frogs are second in the Big 12 with 16 sacks and have held opposing QBs to a 49% completion rate over the past five games.

Key player

TCU quarterback Josh Hoover is seen warming up on the sidelines during a game against Texas Tech on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. The backup will be under center Saturday against BYU. | Brandon Wade, Associated Press

Josh Hoover, Redshirt Fr., TCU quarterback: Starting quarterback Chandler Morris sustained an MCL sprain in the 27-14 loss to Iowa State last week and was replaced by Hoover, who played reasonably well in relief.

Hoover was 11 of 19 for 119 yards and threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Blake Nowell. Look for the Frogs to pound the ground game with the uber-talented Bailey to take some pressure off Hoover, who will be making his first career start.

Quotable

“I know we are going to be on the road. It is hard to win at home in the Big 12, and I know it is even harder to win on the road. We are seeking our first Big 12 road victory. So hopefully we can get that done against a really talented team. Like I said, we have a lot of respect for them. We want to give them our best shot. We know we will get theirs.” — BYU coach Kalani Sitake

“Like what we talked about that we are not doing, BYU is playing winning football. They are 4-1 and that’s why, because that’s been their formula, to go out and play winning football. They take care of the ball, are really good in special situations and do what it takes to win football games. They have been really good at doing that.” — TCU coach Sonny Dykes

Next up

BYU: vs. Texas Tech, Oct 21

TCU: At Kansas State, Oct. 21

