BYU vs Georgia Southern prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

BYU vs Georgia Southern How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Allen E Paulson Stadium, Statesboro, GA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: BYU (8-2), Georgia Southern (3-7)

BYU vs Georgia Southern Game Preview

Why BYU Will Win

It’s not that the Georgia Southern offense has totally stalled, but it doesn’t do what it’s supposed to.

This is a running team that’s been able to bring in the passing attack enough to balance things out, and it all worked against Texas State last week. However, the ground game that ripped it up over the first half of the season isn’t getting the job done – it failed to get to 170 yards in four of the last five games, and now it goes against a BYU run defense that’s rested and good.

It allowed under 100 yards in two of the last three games and gives up 146 yards or fewer on the year.

On the flip side, the Cougar offense has been a machine with over 1,300 yards and 125 points in the last two games.

Why Georgia Southern Will Win

Yeah, that passing game. It has to be good.

Justin Tomlin and Cam Ransom have combined to get things going over the last few games, but no matter what’s happening, the Eagles have to push the downfield plays a bit more and take some chances against the Cougar defense that will give up the occasional big play.

BYU doesn’t do a ton to get into the backfield when it’s not playing the awful teams – the Georgia Southern ground game should get a little time to work, too. There should be a little bit of balance, but …

What’s Going To Happen

BYU will come back from the break roaring – after a quarter.

The running game will get going right away with nothing crazy, but the breakthrough dashes will start coming after a few drives. The defense that started to wear down a bit – at least it did in the 66-49 win over Virginia – will overcome a few early Georgia Southern scores to dominate in the second half.

BYU vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Lines

BYU 38, Georgia Southern 14

Line: BYU -20, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

