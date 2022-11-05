BYU vs Boise State Prediction Game Preview

Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.

Paul Wiggin first learned he would be joining the NFL in January 1956 when a fraternity buddy at Stanford woke him up to say that the defensive end had been selected in the sixth round of the draft by the Cleveland Browns. Flash forward 66 years and Wiggin is still in the league. Wiggin, who will turn 88 on Nov. 18, is perhaps the oldest employee of an NFL team who reports to work on a regular ...