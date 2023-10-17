Advertisement
BYU unveils new Cougar Tail for Texas Tech football game

Ryan McDonald
·1 min read
Carter Wycherly, left,Will Elggren, Emma Kent, Addie Ross and Meg Killough hold their Cougar Tail for a photo at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

It somehow seems appropriate that for its lone Big 12 Conference home football game of the season this year against a team from Texas, BYU will sell a Cougar Tail with bacon on it.

On Monday, BYU Dining Services announced on social media that this week only (Homecoming week at BYU), the big classic maple bar with bacon crumbled all over it will be available during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday evening.

There is also an option to preorder the treat to ensure you get it once you’re at the game (preorders are only available in packs of four or eight).

Preorders can be made here.

Saturday’s game is slated to kick off at 5 p.m. MDT and will air on FS1.