BYU unveils new Cougar Tail for Texas Tech football game

Carter Wycherly, left,Will Elggren, Emma Kent, Addie Ross and Meg Killough hold their Cougar Tail for a photo at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

It somehow seems appropriate that for its lone Big 12 Conference home football game of the season this year against a team from Texas, BYU will sell a Cougar Tail with bacon on it.

On Monday, BYU Dining Services announced on social media that this week only (Homecoming week at BYU), the big classic maple bar with bacon crumbled all over it will be available during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday evening.

There is also an option to preorder the treat to ensure you get it once you’re at the game (preorders are only available in packs of four or eight).

Preorders can be made here.

Introducing the BACON COVERED COUGARTAIL, only available at the Homecoming, Texas Tech BYU football game on October 21.

Only a limited amount will be made so click the link in our bio to pre-order your own Big 12 Box of 4 or 8 CougarTails today. #CougarTail #byufootball #BYU pic.twitter.com/8vYSOsGyc2 — BYU Dining Services (@byudining) October 16, 2023

Saturday’s game is slated to kick off at 5 p.m. MDT and will air on FS1.