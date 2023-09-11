Here is BYU’s uniform combo for its game at Arkansas

BYU tight end Isaac Rex (83) celebrates with teammates after scoring a 43-yard touchdown against Stanford during an NCAA football game in Stanford, Calif., on Nov. 26, 2022. | Godofredo A. Vásquez, Associated Press

One year after BYU wore a unique hand-painted helmet for its home game against Arkansas, the Cougars are going a bit more traditional for their game at Arkansas this season.

On Monday morning, BYU football’s social media team revealed the uniform combo the Cougars will wear when they face the Razorbacks this Saturday (5:30 p.m. MDT, ESPN2).

Against Arkansas, BYU will wear its royal helmet, this time with a white facemask, along with a white jersey and royal pants.

The Cougars last wore the royal helmet (with white facemask)-white jersey-royal pants combination when BYU won 35-26 at Stanford last season.

When BYU hosted Arkansas last year, the Cougars wore a custom helmet with a cougar head painted on one side, with a mountainside underneath the Y logo on the other side.