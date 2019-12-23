BYU tries to extend winning streak against Hawaii

Hawaii Bowl: BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), Dec. 24, 8 p.m. Eastern (ESPN)

Line: BYU by 2.

Series record: BYU leads, 23-8.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

BYU goes for its sixth straight victory over Hawaii. The Warriors have a chance to win 10 or more times in a season for only the sixth time in school history and the first since a 10-4 mark in 2010.

KEY MATCHUP

Hawaii's passing attack against BYU's defense. The Warriors are 6th nationally in passing offense at 335.9 yards a game, led by Cole McDonald (3,642 yards, 29 TDs). BYU's defense averages 203.75 passing yards a game. Linebackers have accounted for 10 of the Cougars' 15 interceptions.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BYU: QB Zach Wilson made his first start last year in a 49-23 victory over Hawaii, making him the youngest quarterback to start at BYU. He missed six weeks with a thumb fracture on his throwing hand. He has 2,108 yards and 11 TDs in eight games. Wilson grew up in Hawaii until moving to Utah in 2017 to play football.

Hawaii: QB Cole McDonald began the year as the starter, lost it to Chevan Cordeiro and now splits time. McDonald started 11 of the 14 games and has accounted for 4,035 yards (393 rushing) and 35 TDs. He also has thrown 14 interceptions.

FACT & FIGURES

BYU faced seven teams that went to bowl games this year. ... This is the 32nd meeting of the two schools, but the first in a bowl game. ... BYU has a campus on the northeast side of Oahu. ... Hawaii last beat BYU in 2001 when both teams were in the Western Athletic Conference. ... This is the 13th bowl game for Hawaii, and only two of them have been away from Aloha Stadium - a 2008 Sugar Bowl loss to Georgia and a 1992 Holiday Bowl victory over Illinois. ... BYU is playing a bowl game in Hawaii for the first time since 1992, a 23-20 loss to Kansas. ... The Warriors have lost four of their last five bowl games. ... BYU is designated as the home team, even though it's Hawaii's home field. The Cougars in 2012 beat San Diego State in the Poinsettia Bowl in San Diego. ... The Cougars have played bowl games in 11 states. ... BYU coach Kalani Sitake was raised in Laie, Hawaii. The Cougars have more than 35 players of Polynesian descent on the roster.

