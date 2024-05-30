BYU transfer Jaxson Robinson commits to Kentucky after draft deadline

Former BYU guard Jaxson Robinson will reportedly transfer to Kentucky after withdrawing from the 2024 NBA draft, according to Jeff Borzello of ESPN.

Robinson declared for the draft and entered the transfer portal last month. He competed in the draft combine this month in Chicago, Illinois, and averaged 11 points, two rebounds and 1.5 assists in two scrimmage games. He also worked out with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 6-foot-6 forward was named the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 14.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists on 35.4% shooting from 3-point range this past season. He registered five 20-point games, including a season-high 28 points on Dec. 13.

BREAKING: BYU transfer Jaxson Robinson is withdrawing from the NBA draft and will be committing to Kentucky, he told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/OFmmHZruCz — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) May 30, 2024

Robinson was the No. 36 prospect in the transfer portal and the eighth-ranked small forward, according to 247Sports. He will now follow head coach Mark Pope to Kentucky for his final season of eligibility after testing the predraft process.

He will join the inaugural class at Kentucky under Pope. The team also added Lamont Butler Jr. (San Diego State), Ansley Almonor (Fairleigh Dickinson), Kerr Kriisa (West Virginia), Koby Brea (Dayton) and Brandon Garrison (Oklahoma State), among others, via the transfer portal.

Pope signed a five-year contract last month to succeed John Calipari as the Wildcats’ head coach. The contract is reportedly worth $27.5 million, starting at $5 million next season.

