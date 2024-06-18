BYU signs 4-star talent Kanon Catchings

BYU's head men's basketball coach Kevin Young speaks to reporters after practice at BYU in Provo on Thursday, June 6, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Kevin Young is bringing in another high-level signee for his first season as BYU basketball’s head coach.

This time, it’s four-star small forward recruit Kanon Catchings, who previously signed with Purdue but reopened his recruitment two weeks ago.

The 6-foot-8 Catchings, who recently took a visit to Provo, was coached at Overtime Elite by one of BYU’s assistant coaches, Tim Fanning.

“We are so excited to welcome Kanon to BYU. He’s a great young man,” Young said in a press release announcing Catchings’ signing.

“Kanon’s a big-time talent who brings great size, shooting, and athleticism to Provo. He has basketball in his blood, and we are equally as excited to welcome his family. His defensive ability is as impressive as his offensive talent. We can’t wait to get Kanon on campus and get to work with our players and staff. We look forward to helping him develop and thrive in our program.”

Catchings is rated the No. 40 overall prospect nationally in the 2024 recruiting class in 247 Sports’ composite rankings.