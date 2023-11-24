LAS VEGAS (AP) — Noah Waterman made six 3-pointers and scored 24 to lead BYU to a 77-49 victory over Arizona State at the Vegas Showdown on Thursday night.

Waterman hit 9 of 14 shots and grabbed seven rebounds for the Cougars (5-0), who advance to play N.C. State in the championship game on Friday night. Trevin Knell and Richie Saunders scored nine apiece. Fousseyni Traore totaled nine rebounds and five assists to go with six points.

Jamiya Neal had 13 points to lead the Sun Devils (2-2), who will square off against Vanderbilt before the title game. Frankie Collins had 11 points and seven rebounds, while Bryant Selebangue scored 10 off the bench.

Waterman hit three 3-pointers in the first half, scoring 13 to lead BYU to a 32-17 lead at halftime. Arizona State shot 30% in the first half, made just 1 of 11 from 3-point range and missed all six of its free throws. BYU shot 35% but hit 6 of 19 from distance and 4 of 5 at the foul line.

A Saunders layup with 3:05 left to play gave BYU its biggest lead of the night at 72-43.

The Cougars shot 51.6% in the second half and finished the game 14 for 33 from beyond the arc (42.4%). The Sun Devils shot 39% in the second half, including 1 of 11 from distance.

BYU leads the all-time series 28-22.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: BYU rolls over Arizona State men's basketball in Vegas Showdown