BYU reportedly scheduled to play in an invitational next season that includes a top-3 team, plus other regular NCAA tourney teams

Players on the Cougars bench watch as BYU guard Dallin Hall shoots and scores a 3-pointer during a game against San Diego State at the Marriott Center in Provo on Nov. 10, 2023. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Invitational basketball tournaments in late November and early December are the norm in men’s college basketball now.

Earlier this winter, BYU played in the Vegas Showdown. The year before, it was the Battle 4 Atlantis. And the year before that, it was the Phil Knight Invitational.

Per CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, the Cougars have their next invitational tournament — for the 2024 season — lined up already as well.

According to Rothstein, BYU will play in the Rady Children’s Invitational next year, held in San Diego.

The four-team tournament will pit the Cougars against Arkansas and Purdue against Notre Dame, creating the potential for either a BYU-Purdue final — the Boilermakers are currently ranked No. 3 in the country — or a BYU-Notre Dame clash.

The caliber of competition is notable. As mentioned, Purdue (9-1) consistently fields one of the best teams in the country, lack of regular NCAA Tournament success notwithstanding.

Under the direction of Eric Musselman, meanwhile, Arkansas (6-4) has proven to be a perennial NCAA tourney team with a penchant for making deep runs.

Thus far this season, Notre Dame (4-5) has struggled with the post-Mike Brey era (the program’s longtime coach won 482 games over 23 seasons, making the NCAA Tournament 13 times), but the Irish have been a consistently good to great team for years.

As for the Cougars, they are ranked No. 18 overall and boast an 8-1 record. BYU has four more nonconference games remaining before Big 12 play commences Jan. 6 when Cincinnati visits the Marriott Center.