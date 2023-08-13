BYU receives commitment from 3-star QB prospect Noah Lugo

Noah Lugo, a three-star quarterback prospect out of Texas, committed to the BYU football program one day after de-committing from UTSA. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

BYU added another quarterback commitment for its 2024 recruiting class on Sunday.

The latest comes from Noah Lugo, a three-star prospect from the Dallas metropolitan area.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Lugo previously had committed to UTSA, but one day after he reopened his recruiting, he committed to the Cougars.

Lugo — who preps at Eaton High in Haslet, Texas, not far outside of Forth Worth — is rated the No. 91 quarterback recruit nationally in the 2024 class in 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

Of the Cougars’ current 11 commits in their 2024 class, three are at the quarterback position — Lugo joins fellow three-stars Enoch Watson of Arizona and Granger High’s Carson S’u’esu’e.

“I wasn’t really thinking about any other schools, but when you get a Big 12 opportunity, you want to check it out, and especially one with the quarterback pedigree that BYU has,” Lugo told ESPN 960’s Ben Criddle last month, about the Cougars’ interest. “So it sounded like a great opportunity.”

Lugo has offers from 18 schools, among them Indiana, Tulane and UTSA, as well as several other Group of Five programs, according to 247 Sports, and has also received interest from Baylor and Duke.

Lugo is a dual-threat quarterback — last year, he threw for 1,612 yards and 16 touchdowns while also rushing for a team-high 962 yards and 14 touchdowns, according to the Dallas Morning News.