BYU races to home win, snaps 2-game winning streak for Texas Longhorns basketball

Texas guard Chendall Weaver, right, shoots the ball against BYU guard Richie Saunders in Saturday's game at Marriott Center in Provo, Utah. Weaver scored 13 points, but BYU shot its way to an 84-72 win.

BYU used the Big 12’s most prolific offense to snap Texas’s two-game winning streak in an 84-72 win Saturday in Provo, Utah.

The Longhorns don’t have much time to rest while getting ready for the league’s best defense when No. 4 Houston visits Austin for a Big Monday matchup at Moody Center.

BYU (15-5, 3-4 Big 12) shot a season-best 64% from the floor while reaching its season-average of 84.4 points a game and becoming the third team this season to top 80 points against Texas (14-6, 3-4). The No. 21 Cougars went 7-of-17 on 3-point shots against the Big 12’s worst 3-point defense, but they were especially efficient inside with 40 points in the paint. Five BYU players reached double digits, with Noah Waterman and Jaxson Robinson leading the way with 17 points apiece.

Dylan Disu, a graduate forward from Pflugerville, led Texas with 19 points and seven rebounds, and reserve guard Chendall Weaver reached double-digit points for the second straight game with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting

The starting tandem of guards Max Abmas and Tyrese Hunter scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, but Texas didn’t get much offense from its frontcourt aside from Disu. Dillon Mitchell scored just six points while reserves Brock Cunningham and Kadin Shedrick combined for just seven points.

The Horns’ offense proved particularly problematic in the second half. After shooting 51.4% and trailing 44-41 at halftime, the Horns converted on just 35.7% of their shots after the break.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: BYU snaps 2-game winning streak for Texas Longhorns basketball