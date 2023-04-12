BYU quarterback Jaren Hall has pre-draft visit with Steelers

With just two weeks to the 2023 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers are wrapping up their pre-draft visits. On Wednesday it was reported that three more players including BYU quarterback Jaren Hall were visiting the Steelers. This is in addition to Cal safety Daniel Scott and Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed.

Hall is an undersized but athletic former baseball player with a quick release and good vision on the move. Pittsburgh currently only has two quarterbacks under contract so it makes sense to look at a late-round guy like Hall to round out the depth chart.

The Steelers also had Houston quarterback ClaytonTune in for a pre-draft visit. Pittsburgh currently only has Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky under contract with Mason Rudolph currently an unsigned free agent.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire