BYU QB Zach Wilson shares how he’d approach getting drafted by the Patriots

The New England Patriots may be in the market for a quarterback in 2021, whether they look in the NFL draft or in free agency. They have Cam Newton, who they’re clearly evaluating as a potential long-term solution. Even so, his absence from the starting lineup earlier this season showed how important it is for a team to have quarterback depth.

So the Patriots could keep Newton while also drafting a quarterback high. And that could work for one young quarterback, BYU’s Zach Wilson, who is one of the hottest prospects.

“That’s cool,” Wilson told CBS Sports Radio’s Zach Gelb. “If that’s the team that wants me, shoot, I’ll give it everything I have. Even if Cam [Newton] was still there when I went into that situation, what a great quarterback to learn from. What a great guy to sit behind and experience the way that he has experienced the game and learned from all his mistakes and the things that he’s had success with as well. And [Bill] Belichick’s a great coach and they’re gonna be on top again one day.”

The Patriots are currently looking at the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, but there’s plenty of season left. And it seems like the Patriots are interested in winning, contrary to what many of the other teams at the bottom of the league are doing. But if they stay in the top half of the first round, they could be in play for Wilson, who will likely go behind Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

While some quarterbacks might not be thrilled at the idea of sitting behind a veteran in their rookie season, Wilson seems to have great respect for Newton.

“Cam Newton, he’s got a chip on his shoulder. He’s got a ton to prove,” Wilson told CBS. “And I loved what I saw of him the first couple of games. I haven’t watched their past recent games, I know they haven’t been winning like he wants to, but I know he’s a competitor as well and he has a lot to prove about himself and about the Patriots as a team. So I know Cam Newton is probably going to come back and he’s going to find his way as a quarterback again, like he used to be.”