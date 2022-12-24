BYU QB Jaren Hall declares for 2023 NFL draft

One of the top signal-callers in college football is making the jump to the pros.

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall is leaving school early to enter the 2023 NFL draft, making his announcement via social media Friday night.

An intriguing prospect in a promising class at his position, Hall has tossed 51 touchdown passes to just 11 interceptions over the past two seasons. He should come off the board sometime on Day 2.

