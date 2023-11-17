BYU presents a new challenge to Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners have been a football team for 129 years. But they have never played in the state of Utah.

That is until they make the trip this Saturday to Provo, Utah to face Big 12 newcomer, the BYU Cougars. The Sooners have faced the Cougars two other times in their program’s history, losing both. Both of those games were played at neutral sites.

It’s also a first for Brent Venables. In his 30 years of coaching, he’s also never coached a game in Provo against the BYU Cougars.

He spoke with the media about this new experience.

“It’s an incredibly tradition-rich program,” Venables said. “It has been for such a long time. They have one of the most loyal and passionate fanbases in all of college football. All of the college football history and excellence that’s represented, players, coaches, and wins at BYU. You’ve always seen the picture probably if you like college football. There’s a picture of the stadium nestled down in the mountains and valley there.”

The Sooners will take on the Cougars in a familiar timeslot for them but an unfamiliar one for the Cougars. It will be a 10:00 a.m. kickoff out there, which is 11:00 a.m. back here at home. The Cougars haven’t played that early in over a decade.

The Sooners also avoided a night game in Provo. The Cougars are 17-2 in their last 19 night games. This is all shaping up for what should be a Sooner win, but that’s why they play the game.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire