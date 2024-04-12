BYU point guard Dallin Hall enters transfer portal

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – With the news that Mark Pope has accepted the head coaching job at Kentucky, Cougars sophomore point guard Dallin Hall has entered the transfer portal.

Hall still could come back to BYU when a new head coach is hired, but for now, Hall is able to explore other options.

The former state champion from Fremont High, Hall averaged 9.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and a team-high 5.1 assists per game last year for BYU, which earned a 6-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Hall was a highly regarded prospect out of high school and made an immediate impact at BYU as a freshman, averaging 7.3 points and 3.2 assists. But he really came into his own last year, running the Cougars offense with extreme efficiency.

Hall started 51 of 68 games for BYU. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

