Which BYU players could get NFL opportunities as draft reaches later rounds, concludes?

BYU linebacker Max Tooley (31) sacks Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Although developments in the first round conducted Thursday night were encouraging for BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis’ hopes of getting taken, it probably won’t be a standout NFL draft for the Cougars’ pro football prospects in 2024.

Offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia is a lock to be taken — probably Friday night when the second and third rounds are held in Detroit — and Slovis and punter Ryan Rehkow could hear their names called on Saturday, according to some mock drafts. Slovis’ prospects increased Thursday when six of the first 12 players drafted were quarterbacks.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. had Slovis at No. 3 on his next best quarterbacks available list heading into Friday’s selections.

The Deseret News has profiled Suamataia, Slovis and Rehkow in recent days.

Are there any other BYU players who could hear their names called?

Don’t sleep on linebacker Max Tooley, the Bountiful High product who was in Provo for six seasons after a church mission to London.

“Max is right there (on the fringe),” said his agent, Evan Brennan of United Athlete Sports Agency. “I mean, if he was two years younger, he would probably for sure be drafted. Even then, he is right there.”

Tooley will turn 26 this year, having appeared in 60 games for the Cougars. He made 311 tackles, forced two fumbles, broke up 15 passes, had seven interceptions and recorded two pick-sixes in his brilliant college career.

“We have had a lot of interest in him,” Brennan said. “If he (isn’t drafted), he is going to be a highly sought-after priority free agent.”

Brennan said teams are intrigued by Tooley’s ability to play special teams, particularly kickoff and punt coverage. He showed up at the Big 12 pro days in Frisco, Texas, weighing nearly 230 pounds, then ran a 4.58 40-yard dash.

“The biggest thing was his weight (increased). A lot of teams had him as really light,” Brennan said. “So he ran that (40 time) at just under 230 pounds. Teams were like, ‘Oh, we knew he could run. … But we didn’t think he could do that at that weight.’ That’s a real helpful thing for Max.”

Brennan said Tooley “is a linebacker all the way” in the eyes of NFL scouts and that no fewer than 27 teams have inquired about him.

Brennan also represents BYU cornerbacks Eddie Heckard and Kamden Garrett, and says both Weber State transfers should get free-agent opportunities.

Heckard sustained a Jones fracture, a fracture of the bone on the pinky toe side of his foot, during the season and then aggravated it while training for the draft. That forced the Las Vegas product to miss doing drills and testing for scouts in Frisco, but Heckard is “healthy now and fully cleared” and ready to shine at a mini-camp, Brennan said.

“He will sign somewhere,” Brennan said. “He hasn’t had quite the buzz that Max has had, but his film is good and he’s stood on that. … Eddie will get a shot. We have had position coaches calling on him. He is going to be in a training camp.”

Brennan said the 5-11, 182-pound Garrett tested better in Frisco than some teams were expecting, including a 7.01-second time in the three-cone shuttle.

“Kam doesn’t quite have the (game) tape that Eddie does, but (Big 12 pro day) definitely got him on the map and he will still get a great shot,” Brennan said.

Other former BYU players from the 2023 roster who went through the pre-draft process and are hoping for opportunities to continue their careers are running backs Aidan Robbins and Deion Smith, offensive lineman Paul Maile, tight end Isaac Rex, linebacker AJ Vongphachanh and defensive linemen Atunaisa Mahe and Jackson Cravens.

Former BYU players who concluded their careers at other schools — Baylor’s Clark Barrington (OL) and Colorado State’s Dallin Holker (TE) — are also hoping to be drafted or for free-agent opportunities.