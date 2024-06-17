BYU officially announces Egor Demin signing

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After verbally committing several weeks ago, top European prospect Egor Demin made it official on Monday, signing a letter of intent to play for BYU.

The 6-foot-9 native of Moscow, Russia helped Real Madrid defend its Adidas Next Generation Tournament title, scoring in double figures in all four games played in Berlin, Germany. A projected lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Demin finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in the final against PFBB INSEP Paris, going 6-of-12 from the field and 5-of-6 from the free throw line.

“We are thrilled that Egor and his family are joining us at BYU,” Young said. “He is a special talent with an extremely bright future, and he plays the game the right way. At 6-foot-9, his passing, playmaking and shooting will fit seamlessly into our style of play. Egor has proven himself among the best prospects in Europe in recent years. We look forward to helping him grow and develop on and off the court.”

In Berlin, Demin averaged 16.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game, including double-doubles against Paris and Mega MIS Belgrade. He shot 48.9 percent from the field and 80.9 percent from the charity stripe while drawing 17 fouls.

He appeared in 21 games for Real Madrid 2 during the 2023-24 Spain EBA season, averaging 13.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He shot 57.1 percent from the field, 33.6 percent from three and 78.4 percent from the free throw line. He scored in double figures 12 times, including a near triple-double against La Solana, finishing with 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in a 92-67 victory.

Demin represented Russia at the FIBA U16 European Challengers, helping his team finish third with a 94-47 victory over Romania. He averaged 12.2 points per game, including scoring in double figures in the final three games and knocking down five 3-pointers in the third-place game.

