BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia selected by Kansas City Chiefs in second round of 2024 NFL draft

Kingsley Suamataia has had his eyes set on the NFL for practically his whole life.

Now, his dream has become reality, as Suamataia was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday during the second round of the 2024 NFL draft in Detroit. He was the 63rd overall selection, after Kansas City traded up a spot to snag him.

A two-year starter at BYU, the Orem product appeared in 23 games as a Cougar, starting each of them and only surrendering two sacks. He was named a second-team freshman All-American by The Athletic in 2022 and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors this past campaign.

The 6-foot-5 Suamataia was the first former Cougar to come off the board during this year’s draft and is the third consecutive starting left tackle to be drafted out of BYU, following Brady Christensen in 2021 and Blake Freeland in 2023.

Suamataia will join BYU alum and Chiefs coach Andy Reid in Kansas City. The offensive tackle is the first former BYU player to be drafted by the Chiefs during Reid’s tenure as the team’s head coach.

Suamataia was a five-star prospect out of Orem High and originally signed with Oregon, spending a season with the Ducks before transferring to Provo. His cousin, Penei Sewell of the Detroit Lions, became the league’s highest-paid offensive lineman earlier this week.

What experts said about the draft selection

“Donovan Smith is a free agent and 2023 third-round pick Wanya Morris may not be the answer at left tackle. Suamataia was the best available tackle and he has the talent to develop into a starting tackle capable of protecting Patrick Mahomes’ blindside,” said ESPN’s Steve Muench.

“Another player whom I once mocked to the correct team (but a round too high), Suamataia is a former five-star high school recruit who boasts elite size and length and all the tools to be good,” said NFL.com’s Eric Edholm. “But Suamataia is not likely ready for the big leagues just yet and will have to have his motor revved up to earn a starting role as a rookie.”

“Boom-or-burst prospect. His 2022 was outstanding, but 2023 was not on film,” said CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso, who gave the selection a B grade. “Burst and especially lateral sliding ability are there. Has hard time locking onto EDGEs and securing them. Slips out of many blocks against the run. Hand work in pass pro can be outstanding at times. Raw but talented. NFL OT frame. Need filled.

Scouting report on Kingsley Suamataia

“Suamataia is still very young and lacks refinement in several areas, but his blend of size, mobility and core power are the foundation of a scheme-diverse NFL starter,” said The Athletic’s Dane Brugler. “He will require a patient coaching staff who can ease his transition to the pro level.”

“(Suamataia) has good size and adequate play strength, but sloppy hand placement limits control and consistency as both a run and pass blocker. Suamataia could struggle to handle NFL edge speed in pass protection, but he’s quick enough for move-blocking duties in outside zone and in space,” said NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “He can redirect and mirror counters when he’s postured up and appears capable of dealing with bull rushers. The tape is more solid than spectacular, but Suamataia has the ability to become an average starting tackle on the right side.”

“Suamataia’s tape is inconsistent, but the flashes and ceiling are impressive. He’s quick and long enough to take the edge way from speed rushers. He flashes a powerful punch on tape, and he has big hands, moves well for his size and is tough to beat once he locks on,” said ESPN’s Steve Muench. “Suamataia has the size and range to cover up defenders in the run game, too. He can line up on either side and grades out as a No. 3 swing tackle with the potential to develop into a starter early in his career.”

Kingsley Suamataia draft profile

Position: Offensive tackle.

College: BYU.

Height: 6-foot-5.

Weight: 326 pounds.

Age: 21.

College stats (three seasons): Played in 24 games, starting 22 games over the past two seasons for BYU — 12 at right tackle and 10 at left tackle.

