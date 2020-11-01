BYU moves into the top 10 of post-Week 9 AP Top 25

BYU is now a top-10 team.

The Cougars are at No. 9 in the post-Week 9 AP Top 25. BYU moved up from No. 11 after a 41-10 win over Western Kentucky. The Cougars jumped Wisconsin after the Badgers didn’t play on Saturday because of a COVID-19 outbreak and got into the top 10 because No. 6 Oklahoma State lost at home to Texas.

The Cowboys fell to No. 14 in the poll. Texas is back in the top 25 now at No. 22.

The top five of the AP poll remained the same with Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia occupying the top five spots. Cincinnati moved up a spot to No. 6 after a big home win over Memphis.

Texas A&M and Florida follow the Bearcats.

Coastal Carolina is all the way up at No. 15 after a big win at Georgia State. It’s the highest the Chanticleers have ever been ranked. And Liberty, at 6-0 and playing an independent schedule, is now ranked at No. 25.

The full poll is below. Penn State is no longer ranked after losing to No. 13 Indiana and No. 3 Ohio State to open the season.

Zach Wilson and BYU play No. 21 Boise State on Friday. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool) More

AP Top 25

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Notre Dame

5. Georgia

6. Cincinnati

7. Texas A&M

8. Florida

9. BYU

10. Wisconsin

11. Miami

12. Oregon

13. Indiana

14. Oklahoma State

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Marshall

17. Iowa State

18. SMU

19. Oklahoma

20. USC

21. Boise State

22. Texas

23. Michigan

24. Auburn

25. Liberty

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: