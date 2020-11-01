BYU moves into the top 10 of post-Week 9 AP Top 25

BYU is now a top-10 team.
The Cougars are at No. 9 in the post-Week 9 AP Top 25. BYU moved up from No. 11 after a 41-10 win over Western Kentucky. The Cougars jumped Wisconsin after the Badgers didn’t play on Saturday because of a COVID-19 outbreak and got into the top 10 because No. 6 Oklahoma State lost at home to Texas.
The Cowboys fell to No. 14 in the poll. Texas is back in the top 25 now at No. 22.
The top five of the AP poll remained the same with Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia occupying the top five spots. Cincinnati moved up a spot to No. 6 after a big home win over Memphis.
Texas A&M and Florida follow the Bearcats.
Coastal Carolina is all the way up at No. 15 after a big win at Georgia State. It’s the highest the Chanticleers have ever been ranked. And Liberty, at 6-0 and playing an independent schedule, is now ranked at No. 25.
The full poll is below. Penn State is no longer ranked after losing to No. 13 Indiana and No. 3 Ohio State to open the season.
AP Top 25
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Ohio State
4. Notre Dame
5. Georgia
6. Cincinnati
7. Texas A&M
8. Florida
9. BYU
10. Wisconsin
11. Miami
12. Oregon
13. Indiana
14. Oklahoma State
15. Coastal Carolina
16. Marshall
17. Iowa State
18. SMU
19. Oklahoma
20. USC
21. Boise State
22. Texas
23. Michigan
24. Auburn
25. Liberty
