BYU was mentioned during Pac-12 basketball media day. What was said?

Brandon Judd
·2 min read
BYU Cougars head coach Mark Pope talks to Jaxson Robinson after beating the Weber State Wildcats in Provo on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
LAS VEGAS — BYU is headed into its first season as a member of the Big 12 Conference, yet the school came up during Wednesday’s Pac-12 basketball media day at the Park MGM.

There’s a good reason for it.

When Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley was asked about the Sun Devils’ nonconference schedule, BYU was mentioned among a handful of other teams like TCU, SMU and San Francisco.

The Cougars will play Arizona State in the Vegas Showdown over Thanksgiving weekend — BYU and the Sun Devils play on Thanksgiving night, a 10 p.m. MST tipoff on ESPN2 — then will face either NC State or Vanderbilt on the second day of the tournament.

“I just think the neutral-site games, we’ve really focused on that this year and how we’ve built our nonconference schedule to play some NCAA Tournament teams on a neutral site from multiple conferences, power conferences. I think that’s where everything happens,” Hurley said.

“When we get to Vegas and the season’s on the line at the Pac-12 tournament or the NCAA tournament, it all goes down on a neutral site. So we want to train and practice and try to excel in nonconference playing those games against very good teams on a neutral site.”

The Sun Devils went 23-13 last season and played in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in four seasons. Arizona State won a First Four matchup against Nevada before losing a two-point game to TCU.

BYU is coming off a 19-15 season where the Cougars did not play in a postseason tournament.

A mention of BYU to ASU coaches at basketball media day next season wouldn’t be as uncommon, with Arizona State, Arizona, Utah and Colorado joining the Big 12 next season.