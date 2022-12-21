BYU linebacker Keenan Pili commits to Tennessee

The 2022 early signing period is taking place Dec. 21-23 for the 2023 football recruiting signing class.

Second-year head coach Josh Heupel and the Vols received a linebacker transfer commitment on Wednesday.

Keenan Pili announced his commitment to Tennessee.

The 6-foot-3, 237-pound Pili played at BYU from 2019-22. He played at Tennessee on Sept. 7, 2019, recording two tackles in the Cougars’ 29-26 double-overtime victory.

Tennessee and BYU were slated to play during the 2023 season, but the contest was canceled.

Pili came to BYU from Timpview High School in Provo, Utah.

Below are Pili’s statistics during his career with the Cougars.

Games played

36

Tackles

190 total, 95 solo, 95 assists

Tackles for a loss

11 (46 yards)

Sacks

3 (30 yards)

Fumble recoveries

2

Forced fumbles

1

Pass break-ups

4

Quarterback hurries

2

