What BYU has learned about fouls and free throws since joining the Big 12

When BYU blew out Iowa State Tuesday night in the Marriott Center 87-72, it signaled a pivot point in BYU adjusting to play in the Big 12. That Mark Pope’s team did this without the services of its best shooter, Trevin Knell (foot), and inside scorer and rebounder Fouss Traore (hamstring), was even more impressive.

Cougars on the air

No. 20 BYU (2-2, 14-3)

at Texas Tech (3-1, 14-3)

Saturday, 4 p.m. MST

United Supermarkets Arena

TV: ESPN2

Radio: 102.7 FM/1160 AM

The Cougars now travel to Lubbock to challenge a hot Texas Tech team on the Red Raiders’ home court.

Cougar Insiders predictions

Question of the week: BYU nearly went 0-3 to start the Big 12 by losing double-digit leads in the second half and all of it was due to fouls called as opponents attacked BYU defenders off the dribble and went to the line by a wide margin. Can BYU adjust? What needs to be done and can it be fixed?

Jay Drew: Having watched BYU’s first three Big 12 games in person, it has quickly occurred to me that the biggest difference between Big 12 athletes and those BYU faced in the West Coast Conference is that Big 12 guys don’t seem to shoot the ball as well as WCC guys.

But they are much better off the dribble, taking the ball to the basket and breaking down defenders. It has happened to BYU a lot vs. Cincinnati, Baylor and UCF: the teams spread the Cougars out, go to the isolation game, and draw fouls.

That’s why BYU outfouled its first three opponents by a considerable margin. I don’t think it is because Big 12 officials have something against the Cougars. Guys who are less athletic and mobile tend to foul more. Can the Cougars live this way the entire season? I’m not sure.

As long as they remain a perimeter-oriented team, the Cougars are going to give up a lot more free throws than they are allowed to take. If there is a concerning aspect of all this for coach Mark Pope, it is that when those free throw opportunities do come, BYU has not been as good as past BYU teams. Going 5 of 10 from the stripe against Cincinnati seemed especially costly.

Dick Harmon: With BYU’s win over Iowa State, we saw Mark Pope’s team take a major step forward in understanding how Big 12 play can work in its favor. Although BYU is the only team in the league to shoot so many 3s, Pope needs his guards and wings to draw fouls by attacking the paint. That worked to perfection Tuesday night in the blowout win over a defensive-minded Iowa State team that led the nation in forcing turnovers and playing tough defense.

In this game, we also saw BYU’s free-throw shooting take a leap with 20 makes in 24 attempts. In previous Big 12 games, BYU lagged behind Cincinnati, Baylor and UCF in trips to the line.

Pope has to find a way to stop Big 12 teams attacking off the dribble while holding fouls down. That’s a big ask because it's easier said than done. We are finding that Aly Khalifa’s talented passing is really causing havoc on opposing teams. As this part of the game is polished and is scouted by opponents, it will be even more important to execute.

BYU football reorganized its strength and conditioning staff, bringing in new faces and talent as explained in this piece. Head coach Kalani Sitake also filled in the tight ends coaching position left open after last season when he let Steve Clark go. The new hire has NFL experience in Kevin Gilbride. Sitake also added a former Utah star and coach Chad Kauha’aha’a to be an analyst.

