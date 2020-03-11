BYU LB won't be prosecuted over DUI charges because of a 'lack of admissible evidence'

BYU LB Chaz Ah You had 31 tackles in 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

BYU linebacker Chaz Ah You won’t be officially charged with a crime after his Feb. 9 arrest on DUI charges.

Ah You was pulled over a month ago after he was allegedly driving up to 75 MPH on a stretch of road with speed limits 20-40 MPH lower. According to the Deseret News, the sheriff’s deputy who pulled him over said that he found alcohol and a “THC vape pen” in the vehicle.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tuesday afternoon, the Utah County Attorney’s office said in a news release that Ah You wasn’t going to be prosecuted because of a “lack of admissible evidence.”

“Justice would not be served in this matter,” Utah County attorney David Leavitt said in a news release. “This has nothing to do with who he is or where he attends school. My job is to safeguard the rights of all in a potential criminal matter and direct my attention to the law and the facts.”

The arresting deputy said he performed a field sobriety test on Ah You after the linebacker was taken to jail. In his notes, the deputy said Ah You struggled counting to 30 and “forensic results showed a presumptive measurable amount in his system.”

Ah You had shoulder surgery after the end of the 2019 season. Coach Kalani Sitake said on March 2 that Ah You had to go through the “process” to rejoin the team and wouldn’t be a part of spring practices.

#BYU LB Chaz Ah You will not be participating in spring football according to Kalani Sitake. #BYUFootball #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/Zj7mqP07p0 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) March 3, 2020

Ah You is in line to be one of BYU’s key players on defense in 2020. He had 31 tackles — including 5.5 for a loss — in 2019 and also had an interception. He was a four-star member of the school’s 2017 recruiting class and was listed by Rivals as the No. 18 safety in the country and the No. 3 player in the state of Utah.

Story continues

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports:



