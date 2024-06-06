BYU lands commitment from Oregon high school QB

The BYU Cougars storm the field before a football game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

BYU may have landed its quarterback of the future on Thursday.

Nolan Keeney, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound QB from Tualatin, Oregon, announced on social media that he has committed to the Cougars.

A three-star recruit, per 247 Sports and ESPN — neither Rivals nor On3 Sports have rated him — Keeney is the top-rated quarterback in the Pacific Northwest for the 2025 class, per 247 Sports’ Brandon Huffman.

Keeney is the No. 7 overall prospect out of Oregon in 2025 — he is also the No. 46 QB overall — and was a target for multiple high-level Group of Five programs in the West, including Boise State and San Diego State. Keeney also holds scholarship offers from two Power Four programs — BYU and Houston.

Keeney’s commitment is notable for BYU, which was in need of a quarterback commitment for 2025. He is one of seven players committed to BYU for 2025, along with:

Will Walker, kicker.

Tyler Payne, linebacker.

Blake Bryce, tight end.

Cale Breslin, running back.

Kelepi Vete, offensive tackle.

Sale Fano, edge rusher.

A dual-threat quarterback known for his big arm, Keeney is the second-highest-rated player in BYU’s class, behind only Payne, a linebacker at Weber High.