BYU lands another 4-star recruit in Kanon Catchings

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Kevin Young has done it again.

Without coaching a single game, Young has compiled one of the most talented rosters in BYU basketball history.

Young officially signed 4-star recruit Kanon Catchings, a second projected first round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, to play for the Cougars next season.

“We are so excited to welcome Kanon to BYU. He’s a great young man,” Young said. “Kanon’s a big-time talent who brings great size, shooting, and athleticism to Provo. He has basketball in his blood, and we are equally as excited to welcome his family. His defensive ability is as impressive as his offensive talent. We can’t wait to get Kanon on campus and get to work with our players and staff. We look forward to helping him develop and thrive in our program.”

Catchings, who committed to Purdue following his sophomore year of high school, elected to reopen his recruitment earlier this month. He visited Florida State and North Carolina State as well as BYU before picking the Cougars.

He is the nephew of Naismith Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings, who was named WNBA MVP and a 10-time All-Star in a decorated career with the Indiana Fever that also included four Olympic gold medals.

“My family and I met with Coach Young and the coaching staff last week and we immediately clicked,” Catchings told ESPN. “I knew right away this was the best fit for me.”

Kanon’s mother, Tauja, played college basketball at Illinois and was a WNBA draft pick, while his grandfather, Harvey Catchings, spent 11 seasons in the NBA.

In addition to the top European recruit in Egor Demin, Catchings becomes the third member of the ESPN 100 to sign with the Cougars, joining Elijah Crawford and former Corner Canyon High star Brody Kozlowski.

BYU returned three starters from a team that made the NCAA tournament in its debut season in the Big 12 in Trevin Knell, Dallin Hall and Fousseyni Traore. Key backups Richie Saunders and Dawson Baker, a former All-Big West player who missed nearly all of last season with a foot injury, are back as well.

The Cougars also landed two Power 5 starters from the transfer portal in Keba Keita from Utah and Mawot Mag from Rutgers.

The consensus four-star recruit is tied as the third-highest recruit in program history after playing last season with Overtime Elite including a stint under current BYU assistant coach Tim Fanning.

During his time with OTE’s Cold Hearts, the 6-foot-9 forward averaged a team-high 14.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in the regular season, shooting 54.5 percent from the field, 36.2 percent from three and 72.5 percent from the free throw line. He scored in double figures 11 times including a 27-point, 10-rebound double-double where he went 3-of-5 from 3-point range.

