BYU’s James Empey trying to latch on with Cowboys after injury derailment

The Dallas Cowboys continued their work on finding a long-term replacement at center as they added two in undrafted free agency. We already looked at Alec Lindstrom out of Boston Collège and they also added James Empey out of BYU. There isn’t much background on Empey available, but he was a three-year starter in high school and a team captain. He played both ways in high school and he played both tackle and guard.

He offers plenty of playing experience as he started every game his freshman and sophomore year at BYU, before battling an ankle injury that would plague him in his final two years. So does he have what it takes to make it on the Cowboys roster? Let’s dive into the tape and find out.

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-foot-4

Listed Weight: 303 pounds

Jersey Number: 66

Stats (2021): 7 games played

Stats (career): 41 games played

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: BYU (2020), Baylor (2021), Arizona State (2021), Arizona (2021)

Best Game: Arizona (2021)

Worst Game: Baylor (2021)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Balance: Stays on his feet relatively well, the only lapses of him on the ground were when people rolled up onto him from behind.

Hand Placement: Has good hand placement, strikes between the shoulder pads and outside the breastplates. Able to gain leverage with his hand placement quickly and effectively.

Power: Has moments of flashing adequate power but it is not on a consistent basis. Lacks the fundamental power necessary, and will need time in a NFL strength program to beef this up.

Football IQ: He keeps his head on a swivel looking for pass rushers to pick up.

Anchor: Don’t see him drop his hips and anchor in, remains upright in his pass sets.

Performance Evaluation:

Pass Protection: Puts out a feeler hand to feel if the guard needs help in his pass sets. Constantly keeps his head on a swivel.

Flexibility: Opens up hips well to pick up twists and stunts. Doesn’t offer much positional flexibility as it appeared he only took reps at center.

Run Blocking: Doesn’t consistently roll his hips through contact, looks to have a fairly stiff lower half. Doesn’t consistently reach the second level and make his blocks cleanly.

Footwork/Foot Speed: Stays square in his pass sets. Does a good job of mirroring pass rushers.

Strengths:

First and foremost, Empey brings plenty of playing experience to the table despite an ankle injury that hindered his last two seasons of play at BYU. He is a controlled mover in his pass sets, and does a good job of staying square with the pass rushers. He has good hand placement and opens up his hips well to pick up twists and stunts.

Weaknesses:

Empey lacks the requisite power to hold up long term in the NFL. He has flashes of its use, but it is not nearly on a consistent basis. He is a clunky mover in space and can fail to hit his mark on blocks that ask him to reach the second level. He also doesn’t drop his hips and anchor in at a good level, this will need to be developed along with his strength to find a home in the NFL.

Fit with the Cowboys:

Empey is likely a practice squad player for the Cowboys as he needs time to develop. He lacks the appropriate play strength, and anchor to play right away. Hopefully he can use the time developing to engage his hips more when he is on the move and become a better mover in space. He has good hand placement and he is controlled in his pass sets. There are things to work with, but he still needs time to develop to reach his full potential.

Prospect Grade:

Pass Protection (15) 9 Anchor (10) 3 Balance (10) 7.5 Flexibility (10) 7.5 Hand Placement (10) 8 Run Blocking (10) 5 Power (10) 4 Movement Skills (10) 4 Football IQ (5) 3.5 Footwork/Foot Speed (10) 4

Final Grade:

55.5, 7th round player

