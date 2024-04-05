BYU holds on, defeats Longhorns to open three-game set in baseball

The Texas Longhorns baseball team saw its three-game winning streak snapped at the hands of the BYU Cougars, who defeated Texas 7-5 in Big 12 baseball action Thursday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

The Cougars built a 6-0 lead before Texas got RBI singles from Dee Kennedy and Peyton Powell to cut the deficit to 6-2. After BYU got a run in the top of the sixth, the Longhorns got a solo home run from Jack O’Dowd before Kennedy’s double got him to three RBI in the contest.

Still, after getting 10 hits through six innings, the Longhorns mustered only two hits over the last three innings of play.

The win broke a six-game losing streak for BYU, 12-14 (5-8). Ben Hansen (4-3) picked up the win for the Cougars, giving up four runs on nine hits while striking out five Longhorns batters.

Lebarron Johnson Jr. (1-3) took the loss for UT, giving up four runs on six hits in three innings while striking out four batters. Andre Duplantier II struck out five batters, pitching the eighth and ninth innings.

Texas, 18-12 (6-4), and BYU continue their three-game set Friday in Austin.

