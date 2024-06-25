BYU gets commitment from California DL Cole Cogshell

The BYU Cougars storm the field before a football game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

The BYU football program continued its busy run on the recruiting front Monday, as it got a commitment from defensive lineman Cole Cogshell, who hails from Pasadena, California.

Cogshell announced his commitment on social media Monday evening. His pledge came after he took a visit to BYU’s campus earlier this month.

Listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, Cogshell has just one other Power Four scholarship offer in Boston College, but he holds three from Mountain West Conference schools (including Washington State) and a bunch from FCS schools.

Cogshell becomes the 12th prospect to commit to the Cougars as part of their 2025 recruiting class. Five of them have come since last Friday.