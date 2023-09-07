BYU gets commitment from 3-star edge rusher Devoux Tuataga

BYU Cougars wide receiver Dom Henry (86) warms up before the game against the Sam Houston Bearkats at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Sept. 2, 2023. BYU’s latest commitment comes from Cedar Valley High’s Devoux Tuataga, a three-star edge rusher. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

BYU added an edge rusher to its 2024 recruiting class, as Cedar Valley High’s Devoux Tuataga pledged his commitment to the Cougars during an announcement ceremony at the school Thursday.

BYU won out for his services over a top five that included Utah, USC, Oregon State and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Tuataga is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 41 edge rusher nationally (sixth overall in Utah) in the 247 Sports’ composite rankings — Rivals has him highest-rated, as a four-star prospect and Utah’s second-highest-rated recruit.

Tuataga also held scholarship offers from the likes of Utah State, Washington, Oregon and Nebraska, among others, according to 247 Sports.

Last year, Tuataga had 32 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 11 QB hurries and an interception for Cedar Valley, per MaxPreps. Through four games this season, he has seven tackles and seven QB hurries for the Aviators.

Tuataga will serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling at BYU, according to Cougar Sports Insider’s Jeff Hansen.

“The feeling I experienced when I was there was that I knew this place was something special. Like my love and passion for the game and for my religion all in one place. There were three major factors in my decision,” Tuataga told Hansen, on why he chose BYU.

Tuataga is BYU’s 12th commitment in the 2024 recruiting class.