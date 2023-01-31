BYU Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

BYU football schedule 2023: Who do the Cougars miss on the Big 12 schedule and what are 3 things to know?

BYU Football Schedule 2023: 3 Things To Know

Sept 2 Sam Houston

Sept 9 Southern Utah

Sept 16 at Arkansas

Sept 23 at Kansas

Sept 29 Cincinnati

Oct 7 OPEN DATE

Oct 14 at TCU

Oct 21 Texas Tech

Oct 28 at Texas

Nov 4 at West Virginia

Nov 11 Iowa State

Nov 18 Oklahoma

Nov 25 at Oklahoma State

BYU Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Cougars miss from the Big 12 slate?

The Cougars don’t get to play with enough of the new guys.

They get most of the old school Big 12 experience, and they’ll get Oklahoma and Texas before those two are off to the SEC (maybe), but they don’t have to deal with Houston or UCF. They do, however, host Cincinnati in late September.

They also don’t have to play Baylor or Kansas State – that’s not a horrible thing to miss the defending Big 12 Champion. Not helping the cause are the road dates at TCU and Oklahoma State, but …

BYU Football Schedule What Really Matters

There are a whole lot of road games packed into this.

Starting out the season against Sam Houston and Southern Utah helps – those aren’t scrimmages, but they’re easy ways to gear up for the season. And then it’s on with six of the last ten games away from Provo.

Unlike a slew of other Big 12 teams, the Cougars have to deal with three road games in four weeks, and two of them are at TCU and Texas. To make this worse, they have back-to-back road games twice.

Going to Arkansas isn’t going to help, but it’ll season the team up before diving into the new conference life.

BYU Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

BYU will never be an easy out, but in this 14-team Big 12 season there are too many road games and too many landmines. it’s going to be a fight to get to the conference title game without having a whole slew of breaks.

There shouldn’t be any issues getting to six wins, and two of the road games are against Kansas and West Virginia, but it’ll take something special to get into a groove with no more than two home games in a row.

