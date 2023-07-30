BYU football receives commitment from long snapper Cannon Skidmore

BYU football received a commitment from long snapper Cannon Skidmore | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Long snapper Cannon Skidmore announced his commitment to BYU on Saturday evening.

Skidmore, from Red Mountain High School in Mesa, Arizona, was offered by special teams coordinator Kelly Poppinga on June 16.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound long snapper announced his commitment on Twitter, writing “HOME!”

Washington, San Diego State and Air Force were among the teams that offered Skidmore. He’s the ninth player to commit to BYU’s 2024 class.

Related