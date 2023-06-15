BYU football offers scholarship to son of former Utah Jazz guard

Utah’s Raja Bell shoots over Tim Thomas as the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play in Salt Lake City, Utah Jan. 7, 2005. | Tom Smart, Deseret News

From 2003-2005, and then again from 2010-2013, guard Raja Bell played for the Utah Jazz, appearing in 247 games.

Now, his son has been given the opportunity to play college football in the state of Utah.

On Wednesday, Bell’s son Dia (that is also Raja’s middle name) announced on Twitter that he has received a scholarship offer from the BYU Cougars.

Dia Bell is a quarterback prospect who is listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-1 and 184 pounds. It will be quite a while before he decides where he’ll go to college, however, as he won’t graduate from high school until 2026.

According to 247, Dia Bell also has scholarship offers from FIU and Western Carolina, and Utah has had interest in him for quite sometime, although the Utes have not yet offered him a scholarship.

Bell, who attends American Heritage School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, tweeted on Monday that he was going to be attending a camp at Utah this week.