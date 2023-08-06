BYU football gets commitment from Texas CB Jonathan Kabeya

A BYU helmet sits of the sidelines during a game at LaVell Edwards Stadium field in Provo on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

For the second time in three days on Sunday, a high school cornerback announced his commitment to the BYU Cougars football program as part of its 2024 recruiting class.

On Friday it was Therrian Alexander III of Georgia, and on Sunday it was Jonathan Kabeya of Texas.

Listed by 247 Sports at 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, Kabeya had put BYU in his final five school choices in June.

After taking an official visit to the Provo campus last weekend, he chose the Cougars over Arizona State, Indiana, Tulane and Texas State.

Kabeya, who attends Byron Nelson High School in Trophy Club, Texas, becomes the 10th prospect to commit to BYU as part of its 2024 recruiting class.