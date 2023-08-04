BYU football gets commitment from 3-star cornerback

BYU has landed a commitment from cornerback Therrian Alexander III, who hails from Georgia. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

BYU went south to find its next football commit.

Cornerback Therrian Alexander III announced Friday on social media that he will play for the Cougars, becoming the third defender to join BYU’s 2024 recruiting class.

Alexander hails from Decatur, Georgia, and is rated a three-star prospect in the 247 Sports composite rankings.

The 6-foot-2, 162-pound cornerback also held scholarship offers from the SEC’s Mississippi State and Ole Miss among more than a dozen offers, per 247 Sports.

He is currently the Cougars’ second-highest rated commit in the 2024 class, per 247 Sports, behind only four-star tight end Ryner Swanson of California.

“BYU is the place for me to go carry out my legacy,” Alexander told Cougar Sports Insider’s Jeff Hansen. “The communication with the coaches is something that is second to none. The vibe and the step up into the Big 12 all (was enough) to pull a kid like me from the Peach State all the way to Provo.”

Alexander is the ninth player to commit in BYU’s 2024 class. Other defenders include Spanish Fork High linebacker Adney Reid and safety Thomas Prassas of Arizona.