BYU football: Cougars will have 8 captains, 10 co-captains in 2023

Here’s more proof that transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis has found a fitting home at BYU for his final season of college football eligibility.

Slovis is one of three transfers who has been voted a BYU team captain by his teammates, joining cornerback Eddie Heckard and linebacker AJ Vongphachanh.

“This group (leadership council) will meet regularly, have a responsibility to promote our culture and be caretakers of the relationship our team has with Cougar Nation. I feel really good about our leadership.” — BYU football coach Kalani Sitake.

In all, the Cougars will have eight team captains and 10 co-captains, coach Kalani Sitake announced Monday. The 18 players will make up the team’s leadership council.

The other five captains are tight end Isaac Rex, offensive linemen Connor Pay and Kingsley Suamataia and defenders Tyler Batty and Ben Bywater.

“I’m so proud of these captains and for our players for just confirming what we thought about this team,” Sitake said in a school news release. “Our players think highly of their teammates they voted for and it is a good sign that top to bottom we have great people to be the voice of our team.”

Among the co-captains, punter Ryan Rehkow will represent the specialists.

The other nine co-captains are cornerback Jakob Robinson, safety Malik Moore, defensive lineman Atunaisa Mahe, receivers Kody Epps, Chase Roberts and Keanu Hill, running back Aidan Robbins and offensive lineman Paul Maile.

“This group (leadership council) will meet regularly, have a responsibility to promote our culture and be caretakers of the relationship our team has with Cougar Nation,” Sitake said. “I feel really good about our leadership.”

The Cougars open their first season in the Big 12 on Saturday against Sam Houston (8:15 p.m. MT, FS1).

BYU also had eight captains and 10 co-captains last year. Among the players who will serve in that capacity for a second-straight season are Pay, Batty, Bywater, Moore and Rehkow.

Earlier Monday, Sitake held his first weekly press briefing of the season and said the Cougars are close to being ready for the opener.

“The only concern I have is making sure we get the final parts done, and that is really looking at all the details of what we can accomplish in the next week and everybody is doing that,” Sitake said.

“But as far as concern, I am not really concerned about (much). I feel like we have the right guys that are here on the team, the players, and we definitely have the right guys that are teaching them and making sure they are taking care of all the details that will eventually become a big part of the game.”