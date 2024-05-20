BYU football adds another experienced offensive line transfer

A BYU offensive line coach is shown in action during first day of spring drills in Provo, Feb. 29, 2024. | Jaren Wilkey, BYU Photo

BYU football is deepening its offensive line corps for 2024.

Colorado transfer Isaiah Jatta has committed to the Cougars, he announced via social media Monday afternoon.

Jatta had been part of Deion Sanders’ massive roster overhaul at Colorado a season ago, appearing in 11 games for the Buffaloes and making a lone start against UCLA. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound tackle played 94 total snaps in 2023, per Pro Football Focus.

Prior to his year in Boulder, Jatta spent two seasons at Snow College, where he was named an NJCAA First Team All-American in 2022.

He was rated as a three-star junior college transfer, with the Cougars pursuing him but ultimately losing out to “Coach Prime,” only to finally get their man a year later.

Jatta received other offers from USC, San Diego State and other programs in the current cycle but committed to BYU soon after visiting Provo.

The San Diego area native will have one season of eligibility to suit up for the Cougars, where he should compete with Caleb Etienne for the starting right tackle job.