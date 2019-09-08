BYU defender shows off his arm by throwing Tennessee QB Jarrett Guarantano's cleat

Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano led his team to a touchdown after getting his shoe chucked. (AP Photo)

There are many reasons to love college sports: the rivalries, the lore and the traditions among them. But Saturday, one player’s momentary lapse in judgement made us forget those all, leading one of the pettiest interactions you’ll see on a football field.

When University of Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano lost a cleat after getting tackled early in the first quarter against BYU, Cougars lineman Zac Dawe grabbed it and threw it all the way back to the the sideline, for no apparent reason.

Take a look for yourself:

A BYU lineman chucked Tennessee QB Jarrett Guarantano's shoe in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/Y5u3yRg83w — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 8, 2019

The first and only question that comes to mind – even after watching this absurd interaction more times than it really merited – is simply, “Why?” Perhaps Dawe did it to incite a BYU-Tennessee rivalry we didn’t know we needed in our lives? But honestly, we’ve seen enough.

Dawe did not receive an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the play, surprisingly. Guarantano quickly overcame the incident to lead his team on a 15-play, 80-yard drive that ended in a touchdown.

