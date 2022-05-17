BYU Cougars Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022
BYU Cougars Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
Blake Freeland, OT Jr.
Go ahead and put just about anyone on this list in the No. 1 spot, and yeah, Kingsley Suamataia is probably the best blocker on the team and he hasn’t even done anything yet.
However, the 6-8, 305-pound Freeland is a technician and future pro that things are going to work around from his spot at left tackle. This is his third year as the starter, and this is when he starts to get more national attention.
Jaren Hall, QB Jr.
6-1, 205. 189-296 (64%) 2,583 yards, 20 TD, 5 INT, 37 rushing yards, three TDs last year
Keenan Pili, LB Jr.
6-3, 233. 129 career tackles – he was injured last year and only played three games – 2.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3 broken up passes in 22 games
Payton Wilgar, LB Jr.
6-3, 245. 168 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss, 5 INT, 9 broken up passes in 32 games
Kingsley Suamataia, OT RFr.
6-6, 330. 5-star offensive tackle recruit for Oregon who transferred over to BYU last year. He has all the tools to be a future NFL tackle.
Puka Nacua, WR Jr.
6-1, 210. Former Washington transfer, 43 catches, 805 yards (18.7 ypc), 6 TDs, 14 carries, 148 rushing yards last year
Christopher Brooks, RB Sr.
6-1, 235. 382 carries for 1,734 yards (4.5 ypc), 14 TDs, 50 catches for 345 yards, 7 TDs in four years at Cal
Gunner Romney, WR Sr.
6-3, 195. 117 career catches, 1,900 yards (16.2 ypc), 9 TD. 12 carries, 41 yards, 1 TD in four years
Kaleb Hayes, CB Sr.
5-11, 195. 46 tackles at Oregon State, 26 tackles, 11 broken up passes last year for BYU
Clark Barrington, OG Jr.
6-6, 302. Fourth year as a starter, 33 games played, will start at left guard
