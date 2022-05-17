BYU Cougars Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

BYU Cougars Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

BYU Cougars Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen | BYU Schedule

Blake Freeland, OT Jr.

Go ahead and put just about anyone on this list in the No. 1 spot, and yeah, Kingsley Suamataia is probably the best blocker on the team and he hasn’t even done anything yet.

However, the 6-8, 305-pound Freeland is a technician and future pro that things are going to work around from his spot at left tackle. This is his third year as the starter, and this is when he starts to get more national attention.

Jaren Hall, QB Jr.

6-1, 205. 189-296 (64%) 2,583 yards, 20 TD, 5 INT, 37 rushing yards, three TDs last year

Keenan Pili, LB Jr.

6-3, 233. 129 career tackles – he was injured last year and only played three games – 2.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3 broken up passes in 22 games

Payton Wilgar, LB Jr.

6-3, 245. 168 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss, 5 INT, 9 broken up passes in 32 games

Kingsley Suamataia, OT RFr.

6-6, 330. 5-star offensive tackle recruit for Oregon who transferred over to BYU last year. He has all the tools to be a future NFL tackle.

Puka Nacua, WR Jr.

6-1, 210. Former Washington transfer, 43 catches, 805 yards (18.7 ypc), 6 TDs, 14 carries, 148 rushing yards last year

Christopher Brooks, RB Sr.

6-1, 235. 382 carries for 1,734 yards (4.5 ypc), 14 TDs, 50 catches for 345 yards, 7 TDs in four years at Cal

Gunner Romney, WR Sr.

6-3, 195. 117 career catches, 1,900 yards (16.2 ypc), 9 TD. 12 carries, 41 yards, 1 TD in four years

Kaleb Hayes, CB Sr.

5-11, 195. 46 tackles at Oregon State, 26 tackles, 11 broken up passes last year for BYU

Clark Barrington, OG Jr.

6-6, 302. Fourth year as a starter, 33 games played, will start at left guard

BYU Cougars Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen | BYU Schedule



Story continues

[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

1

1

1

1