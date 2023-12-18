This BYU all-conference talent is declaring for the NFL draft

BYU Cougars punter Ryan Rehkow (24) punts during an NCAA football game on Sept. 10, 2022 in Provo, Utah. | Tyler Tate, Associated Press

Another BYU star is headed for football’s biggest stage.

Cougars punter Ryan Rehkow has declared for the 2024 NFL draft, he announced via social media Monday.

“My time spent at BYU are years that I will always look back on with tremendous gratitude,” Rehkow said in an Instagram post. “The opportunity to play at (LaVell Edwards Stadium) in front of the best fans in the country will be something that I cherish for the rest of my life. It has been a privilege to play for Coach Sitake and to play alongside some of my best friends for the past four seasons.

“The time has come for me to continue my career and see what the future holds as I will be entering the 2024 NFL draft ... I will never forget the special moments I’ve been blessed to be a part of at BYU and look forward to representing Cougar Nation along every step of the way.”

Ryan Rehkow is a WEAPON pic.twitter.com/YGzMaB1OxU — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 3, 2023

Rehkow was a Second Team All-Big 12 selection in 2023 after averaging 48.3 yards on 68 punts. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound special teams weapon ranks second all-time among all FBS punters with a 47.4 yard career punting average.

Over four years at BYU, Rehkow punted 178 times for 8,341 yards, good for the third most in program history. He holds the school record for longest punt with an 83-yard blast against Arizona State in 2021.

He’s currently fourth on ESPN analyst Mel Kiper, Jr.’s list of best punting prospect in April’s draft class.

Ryan Rehkow is the greatest punter on earth.



83 yard punt... wow pic.twitter.com/f5GY5frldb — Benjamin Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) September 19, 2021

Rehkow joins left tackle Kingsley Suamataia, running back Aidan Robbins and tight end Isaac Rex as BYU’s current batch of early draft entries, with a number of Cougars still deciding on whether to stay or go in the coming weeks.

