Here’s how BYU’s conference schedule will look for its first season of Big 12 basketball

BYU’s head coach Mark Pope high-fives fans after the Cougars beat the Nicholls State Colonels at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. On Thursday, the Big 12 announced schedule details for the 2023-24 season. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

BYU basketball knows which teams it will be playing at home and on the road for its inaugural season in the Big 12 Conference.

On Thursday, the Big 12 announced the schedule pairings for each team in the league for the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

That included the schedule plan for BYU, one of four teams (along with Cincinnati, Houston and UCF) headed into its first year in the conference.

Here’s a look at how the Big 12 schedule will work for BYU’s men’s and women’s teams during conference play during the 2023-24 season:

Men’s basketball

Women’s basketball