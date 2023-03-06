BYU’s Blake Freeland had 37-inch vertical, Combine record for offensive linemen

BYU offensive tackle Blake Freeland made Scouting Combine history.

Freeland had a 37-inch vertical jump, which was the best ever for an offensive lineman.

At 6-foot-8 and 302 pounds, Freeland is an impressive physical specimen who may have some room to gain some weight in the NFL.

Freeland was a four-year starter at BYU and a third-team Associated Press All-American in 2022. He’s a good all-around athlete who was an All-State basketball player in Utah and the state record holder for high schoolers in the javelin. He’s going to be an intriguing prospect for plenty of NFL teams.

